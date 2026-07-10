Lacy J. Dalton Celebrates 45th Anniversary of Her Classic Hit “Takin’ It Easy”

Singer-songwriter and outlaw Lacy J. Dalton is celebrating the 45th anniversary of her signature hit “Takin’ It Easy,”the title track from her third album with Columbia Records. Released in July 1981 as the lead single from the project, the song went on to become the highest-charting single of Dalton’s career, reaching No. 2 on the Billboard Hot Country Singles & Tracks chart. Co-written by Dalton, Billy Sherrill, and Mark Sherrill, “Takin’ It Easy” helped define her distinctive blend of country, rock, and soulful storytelling, and remains one of her most enduring classics.

To purchase/stream: lnk.to/TakinItEasy

“‘Takin’ It Easy’ started as my old friend Mark Sherrill’s idea. We began writing it together in his fishing boat on a lake near Hendersonville, Tenn., then finished it with his cousin, the great Billy Sherrill, whose legendary productions included George Jones, Tammy Wynette, Ray Charles, and, lucky for me, my record too. Looking back 45 years later, it’s amazing to see how many people still connect with this song. I’m grateful it has continued to mean so much to so many fans through the years.” — Lacy J. Dalton

Dalton recently reissued three fan-favorite albums and five singles as part of her ongoing partnership with StarVista Music. The albums include The Last Wild Place Anthology, Here’s To Hank, and Scarecrow, along with the re-release of five standalone singles: “Let ‘Em Run,” “Wild Pony Lullaby Run,” “Mustang Run,” “Next To Me,” and “Horse Comin’.”With a career spanning nearly five decades and close to 30 albums, Dalton continues to remain active creatively and on the road, touring across the United States while expanding her catalog through new and reissued releases.

Lacy J. Dalton and Dale Poune are bringing their talents to the stage July 26 at the Red Dog Saloon for the Wild Horses Benefit, a special event supporting Dalton’s Let ’Em Run Foundation. The evening will combine music and a shared passion for protecting America’s wild horses and burros, with proceeds benefiting the foundation’s mission to preserve, recover, and provide sanctuary and loving homes for these iconic animals. For more information, visit Let ’Em Run Foundation.

To purchase tickets, visit HERE.

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About Lacy J. Dalton:

Lacy J. Dalton first captured the hearts of country music fans with her 1979 Top-20 hit “Crazy Blue Eyes.” She became one of the most successful female vocalists of the 1980s, known for hits like “16th Avenue,” “Takin’ It Easy,” “Everybody Makes Mistakes,” “Hard Times,” “Hillbilly Girl With The Blues,” and “Black Coffee.” Dalton has shared the stage with legends such as Willie Nelson, Hank Williams, Jr., Merle Haggard, Glen Campbell, and George Jones. Her music continues to resonate with audiences, reflecting her status as a trailblazer in the genre.