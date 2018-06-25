LA DJ/Producer Chuck Daggers Releases “Murder Inc”

Chuck Daggers is a DJ/producer/artist from Los Angeles, California. Chuck is a pure audiophile who loves a good sonic experience, taking his musical inspiration from a wide range of diverse genres like Hip-Hop, EDM, and Oldies. As a DJ, Chuck is happiest digging through a crate of vinyl or obsessively searching playlists to find the perfect sound to drop and activate a crowd.

Chuck Daggers – “Murder Inc”

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=s7yWPJ7oiuI

Chuck started his career as a rapper and learned the ins and outs of the underground scene all across the country. In 2013 Chuck took his career to the next level and added the titles DJ and Producer to his resume. Chuck Daggers has grown a loyal fanbase, packing fans into bars and clubs where he held down residences all across Southern California. On March 30th, Chuck Daggers releases the first of five singles through his distribution deal with Sony/Orchard powered by Lyndrum Ent.

https://www.instagram.com/chuckdaggers

https://www.facebook.com/djchuckdaggers

https://twitter.com/ChuckDaggers

https://chuckdaggers.com