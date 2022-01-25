LA-based singer, songwriter and musician rediscovers her voice in first effort since pandemic

Independent music artist, Kathleen Farless, is clawing back from a pandemic that has devastated the lives of independent label musicians and performers with her new single, “Just a Friend,” to be released January 18, 2022.

“It’s been a long two years,” said the LA-based singer, songwriter and musician. “I can’t really begin to describe the toll on my personal and professional lives since the lockdown in the Spring of 2020. Eventually, I had to put my music career on hold. People just stopped going out. The venues closed and there was just no place to perform or anyone to perform for. And even if I could have made the live shows, I was so emotionally drained at the end of the day, there was nothing left inside me to inspire any creativity.”

Farless, also a registered nurse, lost her mother to a long struggle with cancer just as the pandemic was beginning to take hold. The personal loss and the daily challenges of Covid-19 combined with the intense pressure and stress the global health emergency placed on healthcare professionals created a perfect storm, with Farless at the center. Two years later, “it’s now or never”, says the singer, who recently tapped new sources of creativity and is now ready to break back into the business after a long, rough road.

While the pandemic has been hard on everyone, performers – and particularly independent performing artists – have had their careers and personal lives ravaged. According to an Americans for the Arts survey, in 2020, an estimated $14.6 billion were lost and more than 62,000 arts workers laid off. Another 50,000 were furloughed, and a third of arts organizations had to reduce salaries of the remaining staff.

The situation continued throughout 2021, even as musicians, promoters and venues fought to bounce back. Billboard Magazine kept a running list of every concert and festival canceled due to Covid-19 in 2021. It’s a stark reminder of the pandemic’s toll on an already-struggling industry. Many musicians are hopeful that 2022 will mark a turning point for live shows, new songs and new perspectives.

Many artists had to reimagine their careers and art as their lives were turned upside down in ways they could never have anticipated. First, performers were faced with the economic shock of dwindling income due to closing venues and shrinking audiences. Then, lockdowns, quarantines and other mandates combined to stifle the inspiration and creativity upon which artists rely for their livelihood.

“I tried to remain optimistic, channeling my inner strength to turn negativity and uncertainty into something positive and productive, said Farless. “I continued to write – and here I am, a stronger person, embracing my vulnerability as an artist and ready to share my new music to everyone.”

More than a love song, Farless’ “Just a Friend” captures the isolation and longing for connection that have become hallmarks of pandemic-era America. The collaboration with music producer Kyle Mann, Clinton Broughton and team is relatable, moving and radio-ready. Its release follows the successful single, “Who I Am.” Look for the new Farless single, “Just a Friend,” January 18, 2022.

About Kathleen

Featured by Voyage LA Magazine as one of the most inspiring stories in Los Angeles, Kathleen has been described as gifted with “powerful, sweet vocals at once tender, yet inspiringly confident.” Born and raised in the Philippines and an LA dweller for 22 years, Kathleen’s stage presence is bright and confident with great cross-over appeal. Her bold, majestic sound combined with a girl-next-door approachability give Kathleen an instantly accessible appeal to fellow artists, industry veterans and front-row fans alike. The archetypal show business “hard working woman,” Kathleen truly puts the “independent” in independent artist. She is the quintessential musical technician in the studio but her real passion is performing live.

