L3 Entertainment Adds Jenn Tressler As VP/Digital Marketing & Strategy

NASHVILLE-based management company L3 ENTERTAINMENT has added JENN TRESSLER as VP/Digital Marketing & Strategy, effective MONDAY, JULY 9th. TRESSLER joins L3 from VEVO where she served as Sr. Mgr./Music & Talent. She will relocate from NEW YORK CITY to NASHVILLE to work with L3’s roster of artists that includes JUSTIN MOORE and TYLER RICH. Reach TRESSLER here beginning in JULY.

“We are absolutely thrilled to have JENN join our team,” said L3 ENTERTAINMENT Pres. PETER HARTUNG. “With her expertise and solid NASHVILLE relationships within our industry, JENN will be a huge asset in helping us grow our business and elevating the artists on our roster.”