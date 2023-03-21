L E A Releases Alt-Pop Hits with an Emo Flair on “Happy Never Ending” EP

Today independent alt-pop artist L E A releases her “Happy Never Ending” EP. The collection of tracks is jam-packed with brilliantly memorable pop hits overlaid with an in-your-face pop-punk attitude, which perfectly marries two of the most beloved genres of 2023. The tracklist ends on a high note with featured guest vocals from one of the scene’s most beloved frontmen, Kellin Quinn of Sleeping With Sirens on the EP’s title track. The release showcases L E A’s sassy and sincere storytelling chops as we follow her through the trials and tribulations of being a young independent artist navigating love, life, and the music scene.

“Happy Never Ending is the perfect finale of my sophomore EP. This project dives head first into the pop-punk genre and explores themes like financial trouble and fear of not making it as an independent artist (FTS), realizing and recognizing my true feelings (F U LOL/I Guess I Like You Anyway), and the past and present experiences of a never-ending situationship (Like Yesterday/Happy Never Ending).” – L E A

Growing up in the small, yet touristy beach town of Point Pleasant, New Jersey, L E A was homegrown from every and all kinds of rock n roll. The Los Angeles-based artist has intertwined the boldness of punk with the beachiness of pop turning her into the alternative pop act she is today. Inspired by artists such as Mayday Parade, Charlotte Sands, Secondhand Serenade, Magnolia Park, and many more from the iconic Warped Tour era, L E A considers her sound colorful, extroverted, aggressive, and blunt. Having a heavy musical background, lower-timbre rock vocals, and an obsession with the colorful world around her, L E A is sure to stand out in a crowd and make her presence known. After all, she is a Leo.