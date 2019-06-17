KZND/Anchorage Flips From Active Rock To Alternative

LAST FRONTIER MEDIACTIVE Active Rock KZND/ANCHORAGE, AK flips to Alternative as “94/7 ALTERNATIVE ANCHORAGE” under PD KELLEN PIERCE.

“I’m thrilled to be programming ANCHORAGE’s exclusive home for Alternative music!,” said PIERCE. “ALASKAN fans of modern and present Alternative will now be able find their favorite new artists alongside some of the best Alternative from the 90s to now!”

GM MICHAEL DUKES said, “94/7 fills a void in the ANCHORAGE market. This is a very exciting new sound unlike any heard in this market in many years.”

KZND was sold by ALASKA INTEGRATED MEDIA to LAST FRONTIER MEDIACTIVE in MARCH.