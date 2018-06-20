KZIA (Z102.9)/Cedar Rapids Ups Jenny Valliere To APD/MD

KZIA INC. Top 40 KZIA (Z102.9)/CEDAR RAPIDS has promoted afternoon host JENNY VALLIERE APD/MD. She has been with the station since 2012.

“I am honored and thrilled to take on these new roles with Z102.9,” says VALLIERE. “I couldn’t be more grateful for the amazing teachers I have had since my summer internship here six years ago.”

“JENNY is a star. She leads by example,” says KZIA, INC. VP/Programming CHRIS JACKSON said. “She’s passionate, energetic and one of the hardest working people in radio I’ve ever met. It’s not every day you see your afternoon-drive personality try to juggle both her radio career and her duties as MISS IOWA USA. She did both without dropping a single ball!”