Kylie Trout Gains Early Support on New Single “You & I”

Kylie Trout brings the SoCal sunshine to dreary February in her newest single You & I. Now playing on Radio Disney Country and already boasting over 75K streams on Spotify, Kylie Trout undoubtedly is a trailblazer for Gen Z in country music.

Possessing powerhouse vocals with a touch of twang and a sun-dabbled melody, Kylie Trout created an upbeat love song in You & I that, though age appropriate, transcends age barriers and resonates with a larger audience. Trout resonates to not only a new generation of country fans, but her life experiences instilled a maturity that allows her a remarkable ability to connect with fans twice her age.

Kylie Trout not only displays her potential as a trendsetter in country music, but shows she is worthy of it in her newest track. Her larger than life, confident vocals with infectious soul are combined with lighthearted and flirty lyrics – dazzling listeners as the songstress takes fans on a drive.