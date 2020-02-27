Kylie Trout Gains Early Support on New Single “You & I”
Kylie Trout brings the SoCal sunshine to dreary February in her newest single You & I. Now playing on Radio Disney Country and already boasting over 75K streams on Spotify, Kylie Trout undoubtedly is a trailblazer for Gen Z in country music.
Possessing powerhouse vocals with a touch of twang and a sun-dabbled melody, Kylie Trout created an upbeat love song in You & I that, though age appropriate, transcends age barriers and resonates with a larger audience. Trout resonates to not only a new generation of country fans, but her life experiences instilled a maturity that allows her a remarkable ability to connect with fans twice her age.
Kylie Trout not only displays her potential as a trendsetter in country music, but shows she is worthy of it in her newest track. Her larger than life, confident vocals with infectious soul are combined with lighthearted and flirty lyrics – dazzling listeners as the songstress takes fans on a drive.
Influenced by the likes of Carrie Underwood and Devin Dawson, Kylie Trout is engaging with her inspirations to create a new blend of relatable and innovative country music. Earning over 100K streams on Spotify for her earlier single Can’t Remember Growing Up and hauling in over 30K views for her acoustic rendition of the song, Trout has created a nationwide buzz that is not simmering anytime soon. Headlining her own sold out shows from her home in Southern California across the country to Nashville, she is mesmerizing audiences with grace and genuine nature.