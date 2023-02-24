Kylie Ryan “Long Way Home”: Radio/Media Download Now

Sydney, Australian-born Kylie Ryan draws inspiration from a wide range of genres. Her music gives listeners a ACDC meets Carly Pearce feel with a country-rock flare. After having success on the Australian country music charts, Ryan desired to expand her brand and take her music to Nashville, where she has since signed a record deal with SSM Nashville Records.

Her debut single, “Long Way Home” is about her falling in love and the special moments you spend with your significant other. Ryan sings that through “highways or byways, it never matters where we go, as long as you take me the long way home.”

