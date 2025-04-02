Kyle Waves Releases Striking Electropop Single “I Feel Too Much For You”

Vibrant pop artist Kyle Waves kicks off a new era of music with his latest vocally bright and danceable single, “I Feel Too Much For You.” As a precursor to his upcoming EP, set for release later this year, this upbeat rhythmic song sets the tone for what to expect in his future sound and aesthetic. Audiences can stream and download “I Feel Too Much For You” now on digital music platforms worldwide. A music video for the tantalizing track will be released on March 12 via his YouTube channel.

“I Feel Too Much For You” is a pop banger that draws inspiration from the tempting feelings that arise when you are falling for someone you shouldn’t. Produced by Kyle Waves, this electrifying track showcases his house-inspired vibe, infectious “get up on your feet” beats, and high-energy, choreographed music videos, solidifying his place in the dance-pop world. Mixed and mastered by Kai Tsao (21 Savage, Kid Cudi) of KLND Audio, “I Feel Too Much For You” features a consistent tempo combined with a lively beat that aims to show the different facets of love. “I love writing songs about the fantasy of being with another person,” Kyle Waves explains. “I think it’s something we all experience at some point and shouldn’t try to neglect feeling either. I think this song really encapsulated that, not only through the words I’m singing but also in the music itself. It’s fun and a little sexy, but it also has this sense of longing to it.”

As a Singapore-born, New York-based artist, Kyle Waves has established a name within the Asian and queer communities of his generation by creating music that encapsulates the various and complicated sides of love, loss, and friendship. To align with his up-tempo tracks, strongly choreographed routines, and variation in music video concepts, Kyle Waves has drawn inspiration from the melodies of Sade and Kylie Minogue, the writing styles of Troye Sivan and Tinashe, and the dance and visual aesthetics of many K-pop artists such as Lexie Liu and Jackson Wang. As a notable new arrival in the music industry, Waves has delivered a variety of synth-heavy and vocal forward tracks in the pop, R&B, and house genres. His work has been spun on 987FM in Singapore, featured on the Outloud Radio Show, and received multiple entries on the aBreak48 Radio Chart. His music has also served as the basis for “Going to the Top,” a play presented at the Tampa International Fringe Festival.

The pop-centric, lyrically driven single, ‘I Feel Too Much For You,’ embraces the fantasy of longing for someone, encouraging listeners to acknowledge their emotions rather than ignore them. With an upbeat sound and vivid storytelling, the track takes audiences on a captivating journey. The song is now available to stream and download. Follow Kyle Waves on Instagram @kyle.waves and TikTok @kyle.waves, and visit his website KyleWaves.com to stay updated on all his upcoming projects.