Kyle Waves Explores the Many Stages of Love in Pop-Centric EP “Signals”

Electrifying dance-pop artist Kyle Waves has released his new EP Signals, a collection of songs that examines the tangled complexities of romantic experiences, whether it’s through devoted love or draining toxicity. With unfeigned lyrics that represent both the aching and endearment in relationships, Waves leaves the audience with points of reflection and pondering, transporting them into a place of consolation. Signals is now available to stream on digital music platforms worldwide.

Signals, Kyle Waves’ pop-centric and danceable EP, brings listeners on the rollercoaster of love’s many stages, from crushes to heartbreak to temptation and toxicity. “My new EP is all about the different dynamics in relationships, from the sweet moments of love at first sight, to the complications and toxic circumstances that sometimes arise. I wanted to encapsulate different moments of my personal journey with love and heartbreak and my inner monologue when I was experiencing them,” Kyle Waves explains. Signals opens with fan favorites and the previously released singles, “I Feel Too Much For You” and “Thinking Bout It.” “I Feel Too Much For You” is a pop banger that draws inspiration from the tempting feelings that arise when you are falling for someone you shouldn’t. “Thinking Bout It” shines a light on the uneasy nerves felt when pursuing a new connection. The tune seamlessly blends between enthusiasm and the skittish feeling you endure when entering a fresh situation. “I’m a romantic person, and there’s really just something about the experience of love at first sight that I find so enticing and inspiring,” Waves explains. “It’s shy, and it’s nerve-wracking, but it’s also exciting and joyous.” The EP slows with the sultry track “Make It Right,” produced by Kody Pailin (PAILIN), exploring themes of lust and jealousy. The 5th track, “Broken Soul,” investigates the deep despair of breakups and speculation on how everything fell apart over a captivating beat. The EP closes with “In My Heart,” which highlights the emotions of wanting someone to give you clear signals, but failing to do so. “I chose the EP title Signals because I had an image of each song being a different frequency that can be tuned to when searching for what you need. Some people need tenderness and warmth, and some people seek to find a way to express the anger and hurt they feel. This EP to me is like a journey through space where the listener searches for the right sound to follow, the signal that feels best for them.” Mixed and mastered by Kai Tsao (21 Savage, Kid Cudi) of KLND Audio, Signals is the follow-up to his 2023 EP Fragments and sets the tone for a new musical era, focusing more on choreography-heavy music videos and a more house-inspired sound.

Kyle Waves, the Singapore-born, New York City-based artist, has entrenched himself within both the queer and Asian communities, taking cues from cult followed artists Kylie Minogue, Troye Sivan, Tinashe, and Sade with his crisp vocals and rich tone. He incorporates a distinct visual identity with choreographed routines, inspired by K-Pop artists like Lexie Lui and Jackson Wang and showcased in his recent videos for “I Feel Too Much For You” and “Thinking Bout It.” Waves’ music has been presented on the OutLoud Radio show, played on 987FM in Singapore, and he has been touted in the press by Queerty, Earmilk, EQ Music, and Ones To Watch. His music has also served as a foundation for “Going To The Top,” a play shown at the Tampa International Fringe Festival.

Signals features 6 exhilarating pop tracks that embody the myriad of emotions that people go through during romantic encounters. The EP is now available to stream and download. Follow Kyle Waves on Instagram and TikTok at @kyle.waves, and visit his website KyleWaves.com to stay updated on future projects.