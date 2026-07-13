Kyle Waves Calls Out Objectification and Gay Stereotypes in New Single “Internet Boy”

Dance-pop artist Kyle Waves has released his newest single, “Internet Boy,” a playful yet assertive track that delves into the complicated experience of being admired and held up on a pedestal by people who only think they know you. Constructed around echoing synths and pulsing electronic rhythms, the song reflects Kyle Waves’s growing confidence and evolving artistry as he explores the complexities of being objectified, consumed, and misunderstood online. “Internet Boy” is now available for streaming on all music platforms.

Rather than focusing on romantic narratives, “Internet Boy” centers on his personal experiences and perspectives as a young LGBT creative. Through lyrics like, “I’m your internet boy, Like it, save it, touch it, claim it, Giving you joy,” Waves teases his parasocial listeners, creating a sharp social commentary while still maintaining the dancefloor-ready momentum he’s been known for. “Internet Boy” serves as an anthem for queer artists navigating visibility and perception in the digital age. Being online and social is essential for a musician in today’s world, but it can also lead to parasocial relationships, where people take ownership of an artist because they support them. “In a way, I feel like this song is me taking ownership and control of my sexuality and the stereotypes that tend to follow younger gay men on the internet in terms of how accessible and attention-seeking we are portrayed as being,” Kyle Waves says. “I wanted to highlight my experience of being objectified and viewed as a product or something that people can play with, just because I post myself or my work online. It’s an experience that I know I share with a lot of gay men, in particular, when it comes to online culture.” The song has a cheeky, light vibe to it, as Waves further explains, “I wrote the lyrics like I was teasing the listener about the way they engage with me. Like saying, I know what you’re doing, and it’s messed up and not very nice, but I’ve found a way to benefit from it and use it to my advantage.” Mixed and mastered by Kai Tsao (KLND Audio), “Internet Boy” highlights a pivot in the artist’s identity, marking the beginning of a more candid artistic chapter. “In a way, I think this song marks an ending point to a part of Kyle Waves. I’ve often viewed my persona as existing in a kind of void, as something to be seen and adored. I think this song is the full explanation of why that no longer feels like where I want to be and how experiences have changed the way that feels.”

Kyle Waves is a Singapore-born, New York City-based queer pop artist with a sonically developed individuality. He draws inspiration from contemporaries such as Yves, PinkPantheress, Troye Sivan, and Lexie Liu, and has developed a distinct visual identity through photos, videos, and choreography in his work. His music has been featured on Out Magazine, EARMILK, Pop Break, Out Loud Radio, EQ Music, and Queerty.

“Internet Boy” arrives just in time for Pride festivities and marks the beginning of a new era for Kyle Waves, defined by greater honesty, artistic freedom, and confidence. “Internet Boy” is now available to stream on all platforms. Follow Kyle Waves on Instagram and TikTok @kyle.waves, and visit his website KyleWaves.com to stay updated on his future projects.