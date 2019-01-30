KYGO/Denver PD John E. Kage Segues To Crosstown KPTT (95.7 The Party)

BONNEVILLE INTERNATIONAL CORP. Country KYGO/DENVER PD JOHN E. KAGE resigned on FRIDAY afternoon (1/25) to take the PD gig at crosstown iHEARTMEDIA Top 40 KPTT (95.7 THE PARTY). KYGO MD PATRICK KNIGHT will handle programming duties until a new PD is named.

“I’ve known JOHN for a number of years and we’re fortunate to have a programmer of his caliber leading 95.7 THE PARTY,” iHEARTMEDIA/DENVER SVP/Programming JOJO TURNBEAUGH said.

“We’re excited to welcome JOHN to the iHEARTMEDIA/DENVER family,” iHEARTMEDIA/DENVER Region Pres. TIM HAGER said. “There’s no question that JOHN’s programming acumen and history in our market will help propel 95.7 THE PARTY to new heights.”

“I am excited to remain in my adopted home of DENVER, where I have 20 years of deep roots and relationships,” said KAGE. “iHEARTMEDIA’s unparalleled platforms provide a tremendous opportunity for present and future growth in a rapidly changing environment. I look forward to working with my team to help contribute to 95.7 THE PARTY’s ongoing success.”

KAGE joined KYGO from COX MEDIA GROUP (CMG) Top 40 WPOI (HOT 101.5)/TAMPA in 2016. He previously programmed ENTERCOM Top 40 KQKS/DENVER. BONNEVILLE VP/Market Manager BOB CALL is seeking KAGE’S replacement.