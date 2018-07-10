KXJM (Jam’n 107.5)/Portland, OR Presents Fifth Annual Boo Bomb

JAM’N 107.5

ASHANTI, FABOLOUS, JUVENILE, PETEY PABLO, MIMS and LUNIZ are set to headline iHEARTMEDIA Top 40/Rhythmic KXJM (JAM’N 107.5)/PORTLAND, OR’s BOO BOMB 5, which takes place SATURDAY, OCTOBER 13th at MODA CENTER in PORTLAND.

PD GEOFF OWENS commented, “Building this show every year is really awesome. JAM’N 107.5 listeners have come to expect us to bring the best throwback artists to the MODA CENTER and this year will be no different. We’re thrilled with this year’s line-up!”