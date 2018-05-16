KWTX/Waco-Killeen, TX Tunes Into Tino Cochino Radio

25 Affiliates And Growing

YEA Networks has added iHEARTMEDIA Top 40 KWTX/WACO-KILLEEN, TX as its latest affiliate of TINO COCHINO RADIO, airing the show from 7-11p. That raises its total to 25 stations in markets such as COLORADO SPRINGS, CO; PHOENIX; PORTLAND, OR; SAN ANTONIO; and ALBUQUERQUE, NM — in over half of the 25 largest Hispanic markets in the U.S.

“We’re very excited to welcome KWTX and iHEARTMEDIA/WACO to the TINO family,” YEA NETWORKS Pres./CEO GEORGE LAUGHLIN said. “We’re thrilled that radio has responded so quickly and that TINO is now in over 50% of the 25 largest Hispanic markets in the U.S.”

“Looking forward to bringing such an entertaining and interactive show to our family of listeners in CENTRAL TEXAS!” KWTX PD CARTER said. “Can’t wait to see huge numbers at night!”

“Move over CHIP & JOANNA, TCR is taking over WACO radio and giving it a FIXER-UPPER! LOL!” TINO COCHINO said. “We’re extremely excited to partner with iHEARTMEDIA and KWTX in bring our TCR brand to yet another amazing TEXAS city.”

For more information about TINO COCHINO RADIO, contact YEA NETWORKS Dir./Affiliate Sales and Content SCOTT KERR at scott@yeanetworks.com or at (843) 270-2836.