KWJJ (The Wolf)/Portland Has Rare Morning Opportunity

Actual Job Opening!

ENTERCOM Country KWJJ (99.5 THE WOLF)/PORTLAND has a rare, full-time opportunity on the station’s popular, award-winning “MIKE & AMY” morning show. ENTERCOM VP/Programming and WOLF PD MIKE MOORE asks, “Are you an outgoing, funny, adventurous person who’s not afraid to talk on the phone, talk into a microphone, work a crowd, ask strangers random questions, or talk candidly about your life? If so, we want to meet you! You might be able to turn your winning personality into an actual job on the radio.”

A love for Country music is a must, as is living in the PORTLAND metro area. Send resumes, a creative cell phone video explaining why you’re the perfect candidate, and samples of social media engagement to ENTERCOM.com, and click careers.