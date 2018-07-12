Kurt Patat Upped To SVP/Communications For Paramount Networks/CMT

IACOM has upped KURT PATAT to SVP/Communications for PARAMOUNT NETWORK and CMT, a dual role in which PATAT will lead corporate communications, media relations, internal communications, and oversee publicity teams in NEW YORK, LOS ANGELES, and NASHVILLE for both brands. “After masterfully elevating the profiles for several of VIACOM’s brands, KURT’s arrival at PARAMOUNT NETWORK is key to becoming a fan-favorite home for quality scripted and unscripted programming,” said PARAMOUNT NETWORK/TV LAND/CMT Pres. KEVIN KAY. “He’s a great leader who’s savvy, technical, highly-creative, and very passionate about our brands.”