Kudos To KNUC/Seattle’s Tim Leary

Kudos to HUBBARD BROADCASTING Country KNUC/SEATTLE morning co-host TIM LEARY, who rappelled down the HOTEL MURANO in TACOMA, WA to raise awareness for the “HABITAT CHALLENGE,” which benefits the local HABITAT FOR HUMANITY.

“That was one of the most unbelievably challenging things I’ve ever done!” LEARY shared, “[Two hundred fifty] feet is a long drop, especially not being a fan of heights. I am very thankful to be a part of this for HABITAT FOR HUMANITY. I am also very thankful to be on the ground!”