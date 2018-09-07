Kudos to iHEARTMEDIA/BALTIMORE-WASHINGTON, D.C., which raised over $57,000 to benefit the USO OF METROPOLITAN WASHINGTON-BALTIMORE during its inaugural “iHEARTTHETROOPS” auction. All proceeds benefit the non-profit organization, which aims to strengthen AMERICA’s military service members by keeping them connected to family, home, and things that they love. The stations, including Country WMZQ, AC WASH, Classic Rock WBIG, Top 40 WIHT, Alternative WWDC, and Active Rock W284CQ/WWDC-HD2 in WASHINGTON, D.C.; and Country WPOC, Gospel WCAO-A, Classic Hits WQSR, and Top 40 WZFT/BALTIMORE, encouraged listeners to visit the “iHEARTTHETROOPS” website and bid on a variety of packages to raise funds for military families.

“We’re so grateful to iHEARTMEDIA for their generous support of USO-METRO and the men and women of our ARMED FORCES who have sacrificed so much in defense of our freedoms,” said USO OF METROPOLITAN WASHINGTON-BALTIMORE VP/Marketing, Communication, & Development ANNABELLA RICCIO. “iHEARTMEDIA’s recent ‘iHEARTTHEROOPS’ campaign, and their month-long on-air and online auction, were so incredibly successful, raising significant funds and awareness for USO-METRO and the many programs and services we deliver to our local troops and their families. The response to the auction was overwhelming, and all the funds raised will greatly impact our mission and remind our troops of the support and appreciation felt by the AMERICAN people for their service and sacrifice to our great nation.”