KUBE/Seattle To Debut The Wake Up Show On Monday

iHEARTMEDIA Top 40/Rhythmic KUBE (KUBE 93.3)/SEATTLE has announced the MONDAY (10/1) debut of its new morning show, THE WAKE UP SHOW. KUBE’s THE WAKE UP SHOW features STRAWBERRY, LIZETTE LOVE, JENNA and KUBE vet DJ SUPA SAM.

STRAWBERRY arrives from BONNEVILLE Top 40/Mainstream KMVQ (99.7 NOW)/SAN FRANCISCO with previous morning stops at KYLD (WiLD 94.9)/SAN FRANCISCO and KALV/PHOENIX. LIZETTE LOVE joins KUBE from iHEARTMEDIA Urban WUBT (101.1 THE BEAT)/NASHVILLE where she was MD/middays. LOVE also worked at KDON/MONTEREY and tracks on numerous iHEARTMEDIA stations. JENNA arrives at KUBE from iHEARTMEDIA Hot AC KIOI (STAR 101.3)/SAN FRANCISCO where she was producer or the MARCUS & SANDY MORNING SHOW. DJ SUPA SAM is a longtime SEATTLE mixer and not only will he be part of KUBE’s THE WAKE UP SHOW, but he’ll continue his role as the official in-stadium DJ for the SEATTLE SEAHAWKS.

KUBE 93.3 PD MARK ADAMS commented, “In the few months since the re-launch, Seattle listeners have responded passionately to the return of KUBE and we’re creating noise on-air, online, and on the streets. With the addition of these personalities to anchor our mornings, I’m confident THE WAKE UP SHOW is going to shake things up.”

STRAWBERRY added, “I’m thrilled to join KUBE 93.3. As a redhead from NORTHERN CALIFORNIA, it’s going to be nice not to have to worry about getting sunburnt for once. As a hip-hop fan, I can’t believe someone is actually handing me the keys to this legendary station. This is truly an opportunity of a lifetime, now watch us work.”

LIZETTE LOVE commented, on her return to the WEST COAST saying, ““It’s a dream come true to get the opportunity to be a part of an amazing team on a legendary station like KUBE. I’m super excited to join STRAWBERRY, my new cool girl JENNA, and the wickedly talented SUPA SAM to help wake this town up.”