KUBE/Seattle Is Back… Are You Ready To Wake Up The Market?

Recently, iHEARTMEDIA turned KUBE/SEATTLE back on to rekindle the success of the market’s legendary Hip Hop station … and you could be the cherry on top of the SPACE NEEDLE if you are hot enough to grab mornings in the EMERALD CITY.

To qualify for this primo post, you could be currently anchoring a major market afternoon or night show and are ready to bring your unique brand to mornings, or you may already be dominating in mornings in your market and are ready for the next challenge.

Either way, you’ll need to bring authenticity and passion for the music and artists, a relentless work ethic, and most importantly, the ability to connect and engage with the listeners and fans of the hottest music genre in the country in a highly competitive market.

Bonus, if you’ve always wanted to be the 12th man at CENTURYLINK FIELD, consider STARBUCKS one of the four basic food groups, and can’t live a week without visiting PIKE PLACE MARKET, this could be your lucky day.

Make your official application for the KUBE morning show job here, and you can also annoy MARK ADAMS directly via email, right here … as he’s a large part of the decision for this EOE post.