KTIS/Minneapolis Names Jen Driskill as APD/Midday Host

Contemporary Christian KTIS/Minneapolis-St. Paul names Jen Driskill as Assistant Program Director and midday host. For the past 15 years, she’s hosted middays at KSBJ in Houston. Driskill will begin her new role at KTIS on October 12.

“We are thrilled to welcome Jen to the 98.5 KTIS team,” said KTIS Program Director Matt Deane. “Jen possesses all of the skills necessary to excel as an on-air talent and leader within Northwestern Media, and we are excited to watch how God uses her in her new role here in the Twin Cities.”

Driskill added, “My goal has always been to leave people better than I found them, because that’s what Jesus has done for me. I’m eternally grateful for the people I’ve met and the experiences I’ve had while at KSBJ. I’m eager to continue this mission in the Twin Cities along with Matt and his amazing team.”