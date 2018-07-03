KTHK/Idaho Falls, ID Taps Justin Pierce For Afternoons

RIVERBEND COMMUNICATIONS Country KTHK (105.5/105.9 THE HAWK)/IDAHO FALLS, ID has named JUSTIN PIERCE for afternoons, effective MONDAY, JULY 9th. He succeeds CORY DANIELS in the role following DANIELS’ departure in APRIL). PIERCE’s previous career stops include KRWQ/MEDFORD, OR; KASH/ANCHORAGE, AK; and KIZN/BOISE, ID, the latter of which is where PIERCE and KTHK PD DON JARRETT first worked together.

“After an extensive nationwide search, [I am] happy to announce that JUSTIN PIERCE will handle ‘THE HAWK FLIGHT HOME,'” JARRETT told ALL ACCESS. “He has the perfect personality to take THE HAWK to the next level. I feel like we are getting the band back together!” Added PIERCE, “I’m really excited for an opportunity like this. A radio group that has an incredible connection to the community and a track record of success. I can’t imagine a better place to land.”