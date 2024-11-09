Ksusha and DJ Mentol Drop “Catch My Courage” – A Dance-Pop Anthem for the Fearless

Indie artist From:Ksusha and influential Romanian DJ Mentol return with their 10th collaboration, “Catch My Courage.” Seamlessly blending house and dance-pop with a message of self-empowerment, this track stands out for its groovy rhythm, smooth vocals, and inspiring lyrics, capturing what both artists do best: delivering a high-energy track ready to win over EDM and house fans worldwide.

With numerous releases, major festival performances, and worldwide collaborations, both artists bring a wealth of experience to this project. From:Ksusha, a DIY artist and producer, is actively expanding her presence across markets from Europe to Australia. She has collaborated with notable artists, including international star Mr. Saxobeat, whose hit reached the Billboard 100. Meanwhile, DJ Mentol is a key figure in the Romanian EDM scene and a resident on Dance FM. He has performed at top European festivals and boasts over half a million monthly listeners on Spotify. This new release marks their continued collaboration over the past 1.5 years, showcasing their strong partnership in creating dance music.

“I wrote ‘Catch My Courage’ first and foremost for myself—as a reminder that I’m strong enough and can always rely on myself. Only self-love gives you the power to navigate through the unpredictable world, lighting the way with green. DJ Mentol’s remix adds fantastic energy and lightness, making it perfect for celebrating life and freedom. I want listeners to feel that they can embrace their own courage too,” – From:Ksusha says.

Available on all major streaming platforms, ‘Catch My Courage’ is a must-hear for fans of infectious house beats and soulful vocals. Listeners who enjoy the sounds of David Guetta, Peggy Gou, and Nora En Pure will find much to love in its blend of rhythm, catchy melodies, and lush production.

Listen to “Catch My Courage (Remix)”

