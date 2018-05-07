KSLZ/St. Louis Names Matt Johnson as Program Director

Matt Johnson is appointed Program Director for iHeartMedia CHR KSLZ-FM (Z107.7)/St. Louis, effective immediately. The 18-year programming vet previously served as Program Director and Brand Manager of KUDD-FM (Mix 1079)/Salt Lake City. Prior to that, he was Program Director for Beasley CHR WXKB-FM/Fort Myers. Johnson has also programmed WDKF-FM/Dayton and WDBT-FM/Jackson, MS. Prior to that he was Creative Services Director and morning co-host at WWHT-FM/Syracuse.

“Matt is a solid addition to the KSLZ and iHeart St. Louis team. We look forward to watching him grow this heritage CHR brand.” noted SVPP Jules Riley. “We spoke with a number of talented programmers, but Matt’s drive, creativity and talent development made him our ideal candidate.”

Johnson remarked, “I am truly honored to lead such a heritage brand as KSLZ into it’s next phase. Big thanks to Jules Riley, Derrick Martin, Greg Chance, and Maynard for giving me this opportunity. I’m excited to get to work with Jordan and the rest of the team in St. Louis.”