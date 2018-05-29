KSFM/Sacramento Taps Michael Buhrman For PD Post, Mia Amore And SOOSH*E Join Air Staff

Michael “Big Mic” Buhrman

ENTERCOM Top 40 Rhythmic KSFM/SACRAMENTO has named MICHAEL “BIG MIC” BUHRMAN its new PD. BUHRMAN comes from Top 40/Rhythmic sister KQKS (KS1075)/DENVER, where he was APD/MD and KALC-HD2 (COMEDY 103.1)/DENVER, where he was PD.

BUHRMAN began his career as an intern at KQKS in 2001, and was promoted to MD in SEPTEMBER 2011, adding APD stripes in JANUARY 2014.

The station has also announced the addition sister Classic Hip-Hop KRBQ (Q102)/SAN FRANCISCO personality MIA AMOR in the mornings, BUHRMAN (a.k.a. BIG MIC) in PM-drive, and former ENTRAVISION Top 40/Rhythmic KHHT (HOT 93.5)/SACRAMENTO on-air personality SOOSHE for nights from 7p-mid.

ENTERCOM/SACRAMENTO DOS/Interim Market Mgr. STACEY KAUFMAN said, “We are excited to welcome MICHAEL’s skill set, dedication and passion to 102.5 KSFM. His knowledge of the format and reputation in the industry will be an asset to the team. The additions of MIA and SOOSH*E to the KSFM staff solidifies a great lineup of talented on-air personalities who understand the importance of being topical, relatable and entertaining to an already passionate listener base.”

“I’m humbled and excited to join KSFM and the ENTERCOM/SACRAMENTO family,” added BUHRMAN. “KSFM is such a powerful set of call letters with an esteemed history of success and I appreciate the faith the team has in me to take over the reins.”