KSFI (FM100.3)/Salt Lake Readies Flip to Christmas Music

KSFI (FM100.3)/Salt Lake City will flip to Utah’s Official Christmas music station on Friday, November 17. The official launch of this festive season will be marked at a special event featuring the singer and entertainer Marie Osmond at the Nativity Market, happening at the Mountain America Expo Center in Sandy. From timeless classics to contemporary holiday hits, FM100.3’s Christmas music programming is designed to bring joy, nostalgia, and a sense of community to listeners across Utah.

“Flipping the switch to Christmas music is a treasured tradition for us at FM100.3,” said KSFI (FM100.3) Director of Programming Sue Kelley. “Having Marie Osmond join us this year makes it even more special. We invite everyone to tune in to FM100.3, your home for the holidays, to enjoy our 24/7 Christmas music lineup.”

“As one of the first stations in the United States that embraced playing an all-Holiday music format decades ago, we are proud to welcome the holiday season once again with this great tradition,” added Bonneville International President/COO Tanya Vea. “For our listeners, Christmas music brings back many memories. For our business partners, we set the stage for their holiday marketing plans.”