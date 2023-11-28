KRWM (Warm 106.9)/Seattle Flips to All Christmas Music

KRWM-FM (Warm 106.9) has kicked off its 23rd year of being Seattle’s Official Christmas Music Station with a little bit of help from two familiar faces. Seattle Super 12’s, Norb Caoili and Big Lo, couldn’t wait to get Seattle into the holiday spirit and snuck into the Warm 106.9 studio Monday morning to make the switch.

“Warm 106.9 is once again Seattle’s official Christmas music station. There’s nothing we love more than providing the soundtrack of the season,” said Warm 106.9 Brand and Content Director Cat Thomas.

Seattle listeners will be able to celebrate the season with Christmas music 24 hours a day on Warm 106.9 FM, at www.warm1069.com, on the free Warm 106.9 app, and all smart speakers.