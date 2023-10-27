KROQ Almost Acoustic Christmas Returns on December 9

Audacy’s KROQ-FM in Los Angeles will host KROQ Almost Acoustic Christmas on December 9 at the Kia Forum. The event will feature performances from Red Hot Chili Peppers, The Offspring, Garbage, Portugal. The Man, Bleachers, Cannons, Lovejoy, Bakar and The Beaches. KROQ Almost Acoustic Christmas benefits two local organizations dedicated to supporting local youth education — Para Los Ninos and Al Wooten Jr. Heritage Center.

“KROQ’s Almost Acoustic Christmas is a Southern California holiday tradition, and we’re excited to bring this year’s lineup back to the Kia Forum,” said KROQ Senior Vice President of Programming Kevin Weatherly. “Together, we’ll leverage the power of music to support Para Los Ninos and Al Wooten Jr. Heritage – two local charities doing essential work to make a difference in the lives of our youth.”

Founded in 1980 in Skid Row, Los Angeles, Para Los Ninos fosters pathways to success through excellence in education, powerful families, and strong communities for children and youth to thrive. Through free after-school and low-cost summer programs, the Al Wooten Jr. Heritage Center in Los Angeles revitalizes and empowers communities in crisis by providing a safe, nurturing environment committed to good citizenship and academic excellence.

Tickets go on sale Friday, November 3. For more information on Almost Acoustic Christmas, including ticket information, please visit kroq.com/xmas.