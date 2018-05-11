KROI (Radio Now)/Houston Dives Into ‘Summer Sessions’ Pool Parties

RADIO ONE Top 40/Mainstream KROI (RADIO NOW 92.1)/HOUSTON, in conjunction with DISCO DONNIE PRESENTS and THE CLE GROUP are bringing back the SUMMER SESSIONS pool parties at the CLE DAY CLUB in HOUSTON. The Summer 2018 season kicks off on SUNDAY, JUNE 10th with global DJ AFROJACK.

The second pool party, to be held SUNDAY, JULY 1st for Independence day weekend, will feature none other than DIPLO.

Tickets are available now at Clehouston.com, by listening to RADIO NOW or visiting its FACEBOOK Page, where not only can you score tickets, but you can win a grand prize – your very own Poolside section.