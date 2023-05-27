Kristi Jacques Drops New Single, “Scorched Earth”

South Carolina-Kristi Jacques, the rising alt rock sensation, has released her new single, “Scorched Earth.”

The song is an upbeat and empowering track that showcases Kristi’ signature blend of catchy hooks, raw emotion, and powerful vocals. The lyrics are relatable and poignant.

Kristi said of the single, “I wrote ‘Scorched Earth’ to highlight what is going on with the climate change. It is something I deeply care about, I even put together an Earth Day Music Fest for the last 10 years.”

The new single is the follow-up to Kristi critically acclaimed cover song « Sweet dreams » which garnered attention.

