CUMULUS Top 40 KRBE/HOUSTON morning show co-host RYAN CHASE was honored at the BLUE CURE LECTURESHIP SERIES luncheon, held FRIDAY, MAY 11th at the HOUSTON HILTON POST OAK. A prostrate cancer survivor, CHASE exemplifies BLUE CURE’s mission to advocate for integrative approaches to treatment.

Environmental activist ERIN BROCKOVICH was the guest speaker at the event.