KPWR-FM/Los Angeles Extending Signal North of Mt. Wilson

KPWR-FM (Power 106)/Los Angeles is increasing its signal north of Los Angeles, through the deployment of a three-node MaxxCasting system from GeoBroadcast Solutions. This installation in the largest radio ad revenue market potentially paves the way for other local stations to grow revenues and increase coverage beyond their current signal using the MaxxCasting multiplex configuration.

Owned by Meruelo Media, Power 106’s Hip-Hop format reaches more than 2.8 million listeners every week, and the audience is as diverse as the general population of Southern California. However, the residents of communities north of the market, in the mountainous region, do not receive broadcast signals from the main antenna farm located on Mount Wilson, where cities such as Lancaster and Palmdale are not covered.

“MaxxCasting will improve our signal reach and open up our ability to increase revenues by reaching the large populations on the other side of the San Gabriel Mountains,” said Meruelo Media SVP Finance and Operation Tomas Trujillo. “As the first station in the market to clearly reach listeners north of the market we also see this as a competitive advantage for advertisers trying to reach the northern communities.”

“More than 80 percent of all FM stations have impediments to utilizing their fully authorized coverage, which impacts its ability to reach listeners and secure ad dollars; and KPWR is no exception,” added GeoBroadcast Solutions Chief Technology Officer Paul Littleton. “The MaxxCasting framework will increase KPWR’s over-the-air and digital coverage, PPM decodability, and have a significant impact on growing new audience, ratings, and revenue of the station. We are pleased to be able to help provide Power 106 the tools for growth.”