KPLZ (Star 101.5)/Seattle Adds Mario Lopez For Nights

SINCLAIR MEDIA Hot AC KPLZ (STAR 101.5)/SEATTLE brings in the syndicated MARIO LOPEZ for nights, starting MONDAY, JULY 9th. He’s replacing the “All Music Nights” feature on STAR 101.5 and will add customized local content to his show.

“As the only remaining Hot AC station in SEATTLE, MARIO is the perfect choice for nights at STAR 101.5,” STAR 101.5 PD KENT PHILLIPS said. “He is a proven performer nationally and he has had success locally as well, so this was a no-brainer for us. STAR 101.5’s KENT and ALAN morning show has been a dominant fixture in SEATTLE radio for three decades. For two decades, JILL TAYLOR in middays and CURT and CORINE in afternoons have dominated female demographics for STAR 101.5 as well. We don’t make changes often, but MARIO LOPEZ’s female friendly, Hot AC show fits the heritage STAR 101.5 lineup perfectly.”