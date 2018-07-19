KOTV/Tulsa Weather Reports To Air On Five Former Scripps Radio Stations

Now that GRIFFIN COMMUNICATIONS is buying five radio stations in TULSA from SCRIPPS, the radio stations are now airing weather reports produced by GRIFFIN’s CBS affiliate KOTV/TULSA. Reports from meteorologists TRAVIS MEYER and ALAN CRONE will air on Country KVOO, Classic Country KXBL (BIG COUNTRY 99.5), News-Talk KFAQ-A, Top 40 KHTT (106.9 K-HITS), and Classic Hits KBEZ (92.9 THE DRIVE).

“For many of us, our livelihood and sometimes lives, depend on accurate weather information,” said MEYER. “Our family at NEWS ON 6 is proud to offer our friends across the state another way to stay weather aware.”