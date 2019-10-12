Kota Wade Delivers Stripped Down Version of “Out of the Dark”

Kota Wade releases a stunning reimagined rendition of “Out of the Dark,” title track from her 2018 EP. Taking an acoustic approach, the track features intimate vocals and poignant layered guitar lines. The song’s intimate tone and compelling message takes listeners on an emotional, uplifting journey. The single comes out on October 10, World Mental Health Day, an important day that aims to raise awareness around mental health issues and mobilizing support efforts. “Out of the Dark” is now available to stream and download on digital music platforms worldwide and a video is available for viewing on YouTube.

As an artist who has personal experience with mental health struggles, Kota Wade wants to use her platform to share her journey and connect with other people who have experienced similar obstacles. She wrote “Out of the Dark” as the final chapter of her mental health story, with aspiration to deliver an elevating message that even the tiniest bit of hope can pull someone out of their darkest state. “As I’ve struggled with anxiety, depression, and bipolar disorder, writing has been an outlet to share my struggles, as well as open the discussion to help bring light to a difficult subject, hoping to help others, or inspire them to seek help. Bringing this stripped down version to life has been extremely personal for me,” she explains. The song was written, performed, and produced by Kota and her longtime music collaborator, Tommy Oleksyn in their home studio. The pair worked hard to develop “a raw, emotional piece that breathes new life into the song.”

Kota wants people to realize there is a way ‘out of the dark’ by getting help through therapy; either online or in-person and hopes to make Out of the Dark a campaign/movement for young people.

Based in Los Angeles, Kota Wade is a singer/songwriter that creates alternative-pop focused music with touches of fantasy, magic, and exploration. She has released music as part of the duo, Bad Wolf who has performed with Echosmith and We Came As Romans. Personally, Kota Wade draws on different influences ranging from sci-fi movies to fairytales to nerd culture fandoms. She brings art to life through her diverse musical background and life experience related to her struggles with mental illness. She is extremely passionate about raising attention to mental health issues worldwide and acts as an ambassador for NAMI (National Alliance of Mental Illness).

