Kool & The Gang releases new single “Let’s Party” now at radio: Radio/Media Download

Kool & The Gang just released a brand new single in “Let’s Party”. Set to break strong in the new year, the single takes their signature sound to an even higher level. Since the early ’70s, the super band Kool & the Gang has been renowned around the world as kings of the party! From “Jungle Boogie” and “Open Sesame” to “Ladies Night” and “Celebration,” their biggest hits ever and effervescently elicit a joyous response. The good times continue to roll on with the band’s brand-new single/video, “Let’s Party,” the kickoff of their upcoming album, People Just Want to Have Fun (slated for release March 2023).”Let’s Party,” produced by original Kool & The Gang member/drummer George “Funky” Brown, is a smart amalgam of contemporary dance club fire mixed with classic Kool & the Gang elements including the signature guitar riff from “Get Down on It” and the mystical synthesizer strains of “Summer Madness.” Brown co-composed the song with young hitmaker, Sha Sha Jones, an Oklahoma native who is also a sensational singer. She lends that talent to this future smash as well – just one of nineteen songs and counting that she and Brown have penned. The music world is in for a treat as “Let’s Party” (Astana) takes flight during the first quarter of 2023. Going for early adds on 12/19 & 12/20 2022 just in time for New Years Eve!

Additional Artist/Song Information: Artist Name: Kool & The Gang w/Sha Sha Jones

Song Title: Let’s Party

Publishing: Astana Music

Publishing Affiliation: BMI

Publishing 2: Ecinuahs Senoj Music

Publishing Affiliation 2: ASCAP

Album Title: Let’s Party

Record Label: Astana