KONGOS RELEASE NEW SINGLE “PAY FOR THE WEEKEND” & ANNOUNCE TOUR

KONGOS return with an anthemic new single, “Pay For The Weekend,” the band’s fourth musical release of 2018 leading up to their 1929 – Part 1 album release on January 18th, 2019.

“Pay For The Weekend” is in a way the title track from the band’s upcoming album, 1929 – Part 1. When asked about the song, Jesse Kongos said, “It’s about the up and the down and how they can’t exist without each other. There’s nothing like coming down from a big weekend to remind you that maybe today or maybe some time down the line the effect of every cause will eventually play out and start the cycle all over again.” Returning to blaring guitar riffs, gang vocals, South African drum rhythms, and a melodic chorus, it embodies the KONGOS sound they’ve become known for – and to quote the first verse, it will “make you want to party like it’s 1929.” Jesse added, “We didn’t hold back when it came to making the chorus and groove like an arena-ready chant, but at the same time we didn’t want to lose the sentiment and real meaning of the lyric. I think we were able to achieve that by using an upright piano and some of our dad’s vintage synthesizers like the Jupiter 8 amongst other things to bring out the underlying harmony which had a kind of pathos to it”

“Pay For The Weekend” and all the new songs from 1929 – Part 1, the band’s 4th studio album, are featured in Bus Call – Life On Tour, an eight-part documentary series. Following the multi-platinum success of their single, “Come With Me Now,” the band hired videographers to capture content for social media and promotional material while on tour. They quickly realized the potential, however, of capturing something much more substantial, so they instructed the videographers to keep the cameras rolling… before shows, after shows, when times were good and especially when times were tough. Cut down from over a thousand hours of footage from more than 30 countries, hundreds of cities, countless venues, hotels and dressing rooms, as well as a wealth of home video, the series tells a unique story of a band of brothers and gives an unprecedented and realistic window into one of the most coveted and often overly-romanticized jobs in the world: touring in a rock band. When asked what inspired the docuseries, Jesse said, “After being so disenchanted with watching polished and disingenuous documentaries about band and road life we wanted to make something honest.” Bus Call – Life On Tour is available now on YouTube.com/kongosmusic.

The band also announced a six week tour of the United States and Canada, starting on January 9th in San Francisco and ending February 17th in San Diego. Tour dates and tickets at www.kongos.com/shows.