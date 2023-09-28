Kody West Joins Hallowed Hall of Select Artists with Release of Live At Billy Bob’s Texas

Kody West has spent only a few short years coming up in the ranks among the bevy of reputed Texas-based songwriters and musicians. His rise is purely organic. West can be considered a rather reserved sort. He’s not big on grabbing the spotlight to talk excessively on his theory of music so you won’t find a lot of media dialogue capturing the essence of the man. His approach to music has never been to win any races, but with running buddies that include the likes of Koe Wetzel and Austin Meade, his reputation was bound to break out and run away with him. His music is likewise authentic, a cross generational rock style that is both candid and undisguised, and with nearly 1 million listeners on Spotify, it seems pretty clear that his music is doing all of the talking. With a steadfast mindset of “growing his own,” West has turned down a slew of major label offers over the last few years, but when Smith Music Group offered him the chance to record a Live At Billy Bob’s Texas album, he jumped at the chance to sign the deal and join the hallowed hall of select artists to have the honor of being part of such an historic brand. Kody West is the 53rd artist to record the renowned live album. His will be released on November 3, 2023 and will feature a collection of his top songs plus 2 cover tunes. Also available will be a mini documentary complete with live videos and commentary from the man himself. Preorders and Presaves are up for grabs now! www.smithmusic.ffm.to/662582508024

“I get to join the ranks of many artists who have come before me that have made Billy Bob’s Texas what it is and added to the history of it. With this album we get to leave our hand prints on it.” -Kody West

Kody West started out working as a tour manager for Dalton Domino and the Front Porch Family, playing fill-in shows and developing his own chops. In 2016, Kody released his first EP Higher Ground produced by Ben Hussey and Josh Serrato (of the band Six Market Blvd). Just one year later, Kody and his band released their debut album Green and started traveling across the country headlining shows, as well as serving as the supporting act for artist like Charlie Robison, Whiskey Myers , and Koe Wetzel. It was clear by this time that West’s country roots were growing into a more rock environment, and his last two albums Overgrown in 2020 and Circles in 2022 laid that new path in concrete.

About Live At Billy Bob’s Texas

The Live At Billy Bob’s Texas music series is the brainchild of the late Rick Smith Sr at Smith Music Group and Billy Minick at Billy Bob’s Texas. The first recording launched in 1999 with then newcomer, Pat Green. For over 20 years the “best of the best” have been inducted into this iconic clan with recordings from artists that include Grammy Award winners, Willie Nelson, Roy Clark, Asleep at the Wheel, Tanya Tucker, Charlie Daniels and Earl Thomas Conley, and Michael Martin Murphey, Billy Joe Shaver, T Graham Brown, David Allan Coe, Jack Ingram, Charlie Robison, Roger Clyne and the Peacemakers, Tracy Byrd, Cory Morrow, Cross Canadian Ragweed, Jason Boland and The Stragglers, Randy Rogers Band, Stoney LaRue, Wade Bowen and Brandon Rhyder to name a few. Historically, no other venue has had more country music legends grace the stage. Now 52 artists (and counting) are on the Live at Billy Bob’s Texas label, from the greatest country music legends to the brightest stars of the future. 2024 will mark the 25th Anniversary of Live At Billy Bob’s Texas. www.liveatbillybobstexas.com