Kobalt signs Roddy Ricch to worldwide publishing deal

Kobalt has signed an exclusive worldwide deal with American rapper, singer, songwriter, and record producer, Roddy Ricch.

The deal offers Ricch full administration of catalog, as well as publishing, creative services and sync for all future works.

Roddy Ricch started his career in 2017 with the release of Feed tha Streets.

In March 2018, Ricch released his EP, Be 4 Tha Fame and Nipsey Hussle brought on Ricch as his guest at a PowerHouse concert in Los Angeles.

In July 2018 Ricch released Die Young as a dedication to XXXTentacion, which accumulated millions of streams.

In November 2018, Roddy released the mixtape, Feed Tha Streets II, which peaked at No.67 on the Billboard 200 and No.36 on the Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums charts respectively.

“I respect everything Kobalt’s been doing with their artists they’ve signed and most importantly I felt like they had a genuine interest and support of me as an artist and my vision, which made the decision easy.” Roddy Ricch

Other notable works include, Racks In The Middle by Nipsey Hussle ft. Roddy Ricch and Hit-Boy, Splash Warning by Meek Mill ft. Future, Roddy Ricch and Young Thug, and Project Dreams by Marshmello & Roddy Ricch.

Sam Taylor (pictured right), EVP, Creative, Kobalt said: “Roddy’s versatility as an artist is one of a kind and allows him to successfully jump into any genre.

“He’s incredible and fresh for the future of Kobalt!”