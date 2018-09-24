KOAS (Old School 105.7) and KVGS (Star 107.9)/Las Vegas Names Kris Fisher Brand Manager

BEASLEY MEDIA GROUP/LAS VEGAS has appointed KRIS FISHER Brand Manager of Rhythmic Oldies KOAS (OLD SCHOOL 105.7) and Hot AC KVGS (STAR 107.9), starting MONDAY, SEPTEMBER 24th. Previously, FISHER was PD at BEASLEY MEDIA GROUP’s HD98.3 and HOT 95.5-93.1/AUGUSTA, GA.

“We’re thrilled that KRIS will be joining our team in LAS VEGAS,” VP/Market Manager DENNIS GWIAZDON said. “After a lengthy nationwide search it is especially gratifying to be able to promote someone from within our company. HD98.3 and HOT 95.5-93.1 have achieved some of their highest ratings under his direction. I’m looking forward to watching KRIS work his magic for us here!”

“KRIS is a star programmer with proven success in our company and I’m proud that he will now be leading our stations in VEGAS,” BEASLEY MEDIA GROUP EVP/Programming JUSTIN CHASE SAID. “I have no doubt he will win!”

“I’m honored and thankful to be given this opportunity to take such a huge step in my career,” said FISHER. “I began my radio journey with the purpose of having fun and seeing the world. This is going to be an incredible addition to that journey. DENNIS and his staff have a great thing going and I’m beyond excited to join our BEASLEY fam in LAS VEGAS!”