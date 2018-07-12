KNOU (Now 96.3/St. Louis) Names Scott Ellis PD, Midday Host, Re-Ups HaZe For PM

ENTERCOM Top 40 KNOU (NOW 96.3)/ST. LOUIS has named SCOTT ELLIS PD and midday host, effective JULY 30th.

In addition, the broadcaster has announced a new long-term agreement with current NOW 96.3 talent HAZE, who has hosted PM drive from 2-7p (CT) since joining the station in 2015.

Commented ENTERCOM ST. LOUIS SVP/Market Manager BECKY DOMNAY: “SCOTT’s level of talent, strong leadership and passion for the format will help take NOW 96.3 to high levels of success. HAZE has a solid work ethic and high energy that will allow him to continue to make a significant impact with local listeners.”

Added ELLIS: “I’m thrilled to join the NOW 96.3 team and dive into the ST. LOUIS community. Working in this market has always been a dream for me and I can’t wait to get started.”

ELLIS was previously PD and on-air personality at E.W. SCRIPPS Top 40 KSPW (POWER 96.5)/ SPRINGFIELD, MO, and also held various programming roles at KKLR and KJEZ in POPLAR BLUFF, MO.

Said HAZE: “Words can’t express how excited I am to have the opportunity to continue my radio journey with NOW 96.3 in ST. LOUIS, a city I love and call home.”