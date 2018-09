iHEARTMEDIA Hot AC KMYI (STAR 94.1)/SAN DIEGO morning team JESSE, DELANA and SHELLY worked with the USS MIDWAY MUSEUM to gather 3,000 listeners to form a giant heart on the ship’s deck last SATURDAY.

The “Heart With Gratitude” was assembled to signify SAN DIEGO’s love and appreciation for those who protect our freedoms at home and abroad including our service men and women and America’s first responders.