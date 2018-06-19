KMXB (Mix 94.1)/Las Vegas Ups Jennifer Dempsey to Morning Show Producer

ENTERCOM Hot AC KMXB (MIX 94.1)/LAS VEGAS has promoted JENNIFER DEMPSEY to Producer of the “MERCEDES IN THE MORNING” show, featuring hosts MERCEDES MARTINEZ and JC FERNANDEZ. Previously, DEMPSEY was an on-air personality at Alternative sister KXTE (X107.5).

“JENNIFER is a seasoned radio professional and we are looking forward to having her talent and expertise on the MIX team,” ENTERCOM/LAS VEGAS SVP/Market Manager DAN KEARNEY said. “We’re confident that she will lead the morning show to new heights.”

“I am overjoyed at being selected to produce a morning show of this caliber,” said DEMPSEY. “It doesn’t get any better than MERCEDES and JC. They are remarkable radio talents that have been waking up LAS VEGAS since 1997. I am honored to work with them in this city we love.”