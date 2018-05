MARKER BROADCASTING Rhythmic AC KMRJ (JAMMIN’ 99.5)/PALM SPRINGS, CA afternoon-drive host CHASE MARTINEZ adds Promotions Director duties for the five-station Cluster that includes KMRJ, Classic Rock KRHQ (Q102.3), Adult AC KJJZ (KOOL 95.9), KPLM (THE BIG 106) and Alternative KJJZ HD-2(ALT 101.5).

MARTINEZ can be reached at chasemartinez@markerbroadcasting.com or (760) 568-4550.