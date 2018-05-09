KMNB (Buz’n @ 102.9)/Minneapolis Ups Lucas Phelan To PD

ENTERCOM Country KMNB (BUZ’N @ 102.9)/MINNEAPOLIS has upped APD/afternoon host LUCAS PHELAN to PD for the station, effective immediately. He fills the vacancy created upon LAUREN MACLEASH’s departure in FEBRUARY. PHELAN will maintain his current on-air role.

“We’re proud to promote and develop talent at ENTERCOM MINNEAPOLIS. As the former Assistant Program Director of KMNB and as on-air host, LUCAS has a great understanding of our market and a deep connection to our community,” said SVP/Market Manager SHANNON KNOEPKE. “He has truly earned this leadership role and we look forward to the brand’s continued growth.”

“The opportunity to ascend to the role of Program Director in a format I love, for a company like ENTERCOM, in my favorite town on planet earth and with a team that is absolutely incredible is a dream come true,” said PHELAN. “I’d like to thank SHANNON and ANDY BLOOM for their faith in me.”