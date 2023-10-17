KMJK/Kansas City Flips to CHR as ”107.3 The Vibe”

Urban KMJK-FM/Kansas City flips to CHR as “All The Hits 107.3 The Vibe” replacing 95.7 The Vibe on KCHZ-FM, a Kansas City staple for 20 years. 107.3 The Vibe moves to its new home with a new weekday lineup of local personalities, including Tyler Frye (6-10am), Cassiday (10am-3pm), Jagger (3-7pm) and Dallace Jade (7-12am). “Weekends with Roula,” “Carson Daly Download” and “DJ Kirby Dance Party” will each continue to be heard on the station.

Cumulus Kansas City Regional Vice President/Market Manager Donna Baker said, “Adjusting the alignment of these beloved station brands delivers the highest potential audience to reach the entire KC community. The right stations, the right formats, on the right signals with the best local personalities creates even more value for our listeners and advertising partners.”

Program Director and afternoon talent Jagger commented, “Excited to move The Vibe to our new home at 107.3 and to help take it to a new level with our great local team. We will continue to be THE hit music station, playing 10 Songs In A Row every hour with the biggest hits, biggest contests and the most winners. We are kicking off our new Era, hooking up our listeners with a private screening of Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour movie. All The Hits just got the upgrade, so move with us to 107.3 The Vibe.”

Morning host Tyler Frye added, “Is this real life? I get to wake up KC on our brand-new home, 107.3 The Vibe. I’m excited to kick off The Morning Vibe with Tyler Frye as we give our AMAZING listeners a chance to see Taylor Swift on the big screen for a private screening of Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour movie. Taylor has been spending a lot of time in KC lately… maybe she’ll show up? A Swiftie can dream. Move with us as we kick off our best Era, All The Hits 107.3 The Vibe.”