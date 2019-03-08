KLTA (Big 98.7)/Fargo, ND Names Jax MD/Afternoons

RADIO FM MEDIA Adult Top 40 KLTA (BIG 98.7)/FARGO, ND names JAX (real name: JON KLEEMAN) MD/afternoons, starting MARCH 19th. JAX is inbound from CUMULUS Top 40 KKCT (HOT 97.5)/BISMARK, ND.

After an extensive nationwide search, we found our guy two-and-a-half hours away,” KLTA PD JESSE JAMES said. “His programming and music experience along with on air sound is going to be a great asset to BIG 98.7!”

“Super-excited to go to FARGO!” JAX said.”RADIO FM MEDIA is a great company and I can’t wait to get started. Thanks to JESSE JAMES and NANCY ODNEY for believing in me for this great opportunity.”

After the 19th, reach out to him at Jax@big987.com.