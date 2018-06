ENTERCOM Country KKWF (100.7 THE WOLF)/SEATTLE midday host DEANNA LEE has signed on for another three years with the station. LEE joined THE WOLF back in DECEMBER once the company’s Country KMPS/SEATTLE flipped to Soft AC.

“KEITH URBAN said it best, ‘There’s nothin’ in the world that feels like comin’ home!'” shared LEE. “I’ve fallen in love with the new and improved #WOLFTEAM. SEATTLE is my home, and I’m so proud to say that SEATTLE WOLF is, too!”