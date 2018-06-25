KKSW (105.9 Kiss)/Topeka Adds Joshua James For Middays

GREAT PLAINS MEDIA Top 40 KKSW (105.9 KISS)/TOPEKA, KS has added market veteran JOSHUA JAMES for weekday middays. JAMES’ previous stops include STEEL CITY MEDIA Country KBEQ/KANSAS CITY.

PD BETH CRUISE said “We are thrilled to welcome JOSHUA JAMES to the 105.9 KISS family. His enthusiasm and love for the community will be a perfect fit with our long term relationship with the UNIVERSITY OF KANSAS JAYHAWKS, plus our listeners in TOPEKA and the Western suburbs of KANSAS CITY.”

JAMES said, “I am excited to join the family environment here at 105.9 KISS. I am so thankful for the management believing in me and giving me the opportunity to do what I love, close to my family in KANSAS CITY. Cheers to new opportunities and a lot of fun!”